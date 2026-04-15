Trump Administration Eases Financial Restrictions on Venezuela
The Trump administration has issued new general licenses related to Venezuela. These licenses permit financial transactions involving specific Venezuelan banks and government individuals. This move aims to adjust the existing sanctions, allowing limited interaction with certain Venezuelan entities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's release.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has taken steps to ease financial restrictions concerning Venezuela by issuing two new general licenses. These licenses were made public on Tuesday as per documents on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
One of the licenses allows financial transactions with certain Venezuelan banks, as well as interactions with individuals associated with the Venezuelan government. This marks a notable change in the existing sanctions framework against Venezuela.
The move is aimed at facilitating limited engagement with designated Venezuelan entities amidst ongoing political and economic tensions. The decision underscores an attempt to recalibrate financial relationships with Venezuela while retaining oversight.