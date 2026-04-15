Trump Administration Eases Financial Restrictions on Venezuela

The Trump administration has taken steps to ease financial restrictions concerning Venezuela by issuing two new general licenses. These licenses were made public on Tuesday as per documents on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

One of the licenses allows financial transactions with certain Venezuelan banks, as well as interactions with individuals associated with the Venezuelan government. This marks a notable change in the existing sanctions framework against Venezuela.

The move is aimed at facilitating limited engagement with designated Venezuelan entities amidst ongoing political and economic tensions. The decision underscores an attempt to recalibrate financial relationships with Venezuela while retaining oversight.