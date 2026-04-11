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Market Jitters: Equities Mixed, Dollar Slips Amid Global Unrest and U.S.-Iran Talks

Equities experienced a volatile day as the dollar declined while investors awaited U.S.-Iran talks over the weekend. Rising U.S. inflation, driven by energy prices amid Middle East tensions, further complicated the financial landscape. Expectations for Federal Reserve rate adjustments dwindled as the first-quarter earnings season loomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:11 IST
Market Jitters: Equities Mixed, Dollar Slips Amid Global Unrest and U.S.-Iran Talks
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On Friday, equities displayed mixed results as the dollar fell, with investors anxiously awaiting critical U.S.-Iran talks set for the weekend. The talks are influenced heavily by Tehran's conditions, including asset unblocking and a Lebanon ceasefire, while a U.S. peace initiative necessitates reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Market dynamics were further impacted by U.S. inflation data aligning with expectations due to surging energy prices, casting doubt on any potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. This, coupled with the onset of the first-quarter earnings season, contributed to market uncertainty.

While chipmakers saw optimism from strong earnings reports, such as TSMC's revenue surge, main indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 experienced declines, whereas tech-inclined Nasdaq observed gains. Moreover, oil prices fluctuated with Middle East conflicts, and the dollar index slid, projecting continued volatility.

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