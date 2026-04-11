Market Jitters: Equities Mixed, Dollar Slips Amid Global Unrest and U.S.-Iran Talks

On Friday, equities displayed mixed results as the dollar fell, with investors anxiously awaiting critical U.S.-Iran talks set for the weekend. The talks are influenced heavily by Tehran's conditions, including asset unblocking and a Lebanon ceasefire, while a U.S. peace initiative necessitates reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Market dynamics were further impacted by U.S. inflation data aligning with expectations due to surging energy prices, casting doubt on any potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. This, coupled with the onset of the first-quarter earnings season, contributed to market uncertainty.

While chipmakers saw optimism from strong earnings reports, such as TSMC's revenue surge, main indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 experienced declines, whereas tech-inclined Nasdaq observed gains. Moreover, oil prices fluctuated with Middle East conflicts, and the dollar index slid, projecting continued volatility.