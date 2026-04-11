Market Volatility Amid Middle Eastern Tensions and Inflation Woes

On Friday, U.S. stocks exhibited a mixed performance as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the weekend, particularly in response to intricate Middle Eastern peace talks.

Inflation data revealed a predictable surge in consumer prices propelled by geopolitical tensions, notably involving Iran, spurring gasoline prices to climb by over 21%.

The Nasdaq eked out gains, supported by tech stocks, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones noted declines. Analysts observed an unusual pattern of market strength early in the week, tapering off towards the weekend.