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Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday with investors cautious due to ongoing Middle East tensions. The Dow and S&P 500 fell, while the Nasdaq posted gains. Rising inflation, driven by the conflict, poses further challenges. Tech stocks led advances, while financials lagged, and consumer sentiment hit a low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:58 IST
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest
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U.S. stocks concluded Friday's trading with mixed results as investors showed apprehension amid ongoing Middle East peace negotiations. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed lower, while the Nasdaq edged higher, buoyed by tech stock performance.

Heightened inflation, primarily fueled by escalating tensions in Iran, added to market uncertainty. Notably, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, highlighting the fragility of the ceasefire. Wall Street investors exhibited caution, especially with the long weekend ahead.

Tech stock gains were spearheaded by chipmakers, including Broadcom and Nvidia. Meanwhile, financial stocks underperformed as the market gears up for the first-quarter earnings season. Analysts forecast a 13.9% year-on-year growth in S&P 500 earnings, hoping this will refocus narratives on corporate fundamentals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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