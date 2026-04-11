Federal Officials Alert Banks on AI Cybersecurity Threats

This week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conducted a critical meeting with top banking executives. The focus was on the cybersecurity threats linked to Anthropic's cutting-edge AI model, Mythos, as reported by two informed sources on Thursday.

White House national economic adviser Kevin Hassett highlighted the necessity and timing of the meeting, noting its alignment with the presence of various bank CEOs in Washington for other engagements. He confirmed steps taken by the Trump administration to safeguard the public from AI-related cyber risks.

Anthropic's recent launch of the Mythos model underscored concerns about newfound vulnerabilities in major operating systems and web browsers. Concerns have led to restricted access to Mythos, limited to around 40 tech companies like Microsoft and Google, ensuring that banks are prepared for evolving cybersecurity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)