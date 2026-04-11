Energy Price Crisis: German Minister Calls for Market Intervention

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has called for government market intervention to address the surging petrol and diesel prices that have impacted the country's economy. Klingbeil, also serving as Vice Chancellor, stated that this approach has proven effective in other European nations, intensifying a debate within the ruling coalition.

Europe's largest economy faces energy supply disruptions due to the Iran conflict, leading to increased gas and oil costs. Klingbeil suggested implementing a windfall tax on energy companies' elevated profits, proposing that the revenue could provide significant relief for citizens facing financial strains from rising energy costs.

This proposal puts Klingbeil at odds with Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, who criticized the idea as costly and ineffective. As the coalition continues negotiations over the weekend, citizens eagerly await a resolution to the energy price predicament.