Coal’s Comeback: How Data Center Booms Are Breathing New Life into Old Energy Sources

Barbara Johnson has spent decades advocating against coal pollution in North St. Louis. Her hopes for cleaner air were dashed when federal soot standards set by the Biden administration were reversed under President Trump's leadership to favor AI data center power needs.

Activists confront the stark reality that these centers drive a resurgence in coal use, raising pollution concerns. St. Louis, with already low air quality, will bear the brunt of these rollbacks, worsening public health and economic burdens.

The EPA and Trump administration have downplayed the adverse impacts, emphasizing the importance of coal for baseload power. Yet, local coal-fired plants remain polluters amidst growing AI demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)