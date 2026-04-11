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Chandigarh Advocate Demands Action Against 'Sarke Chunar' Song

Chandigarh Cyber Police records Advocate Vasu Ranjan Shandilya's statement in a complaint against the song 'Sarke Chunar' for obscenity. Shandilya calls for action against the song's creators, the writer, and distributor, emphasizing on protecting Indian culture. Legal steps, including a PIL, are suggested if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:07 IST
Chandigarh Advocate Demands Action Against 'Sarke Chunar' Song
Cyber Crime Police Station Chandigarh (Photo/X@ChdCyberCell). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a notable turn of events, the Chandigarh Cyber Police Station has officially recorded the statement of Advocate Vasu Ranjan Shandilya concerning his complaint against the music video 'Sarke Chunar', which he claims contains obscene content. The development follows Shandilya's vehement call for strong legal measures against those responsible for the song.

Shandilya, who appeared before the police on Friday, submitted a detailed statement to officers, including SHO Cyber Station Inspector Davinder Kaur and SI Kulwinder Kaur. He urged for stringent punishment for Nora Fatehi, Rakeeb Alam, and the company distributing the contentious song. Shandilya pressed for notices to be issued to all involved and for an FIR to be registered.

Highlighting the song's detrimental impact on Indian cultural and social values, the advocate insisted that the influence of great revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh should guide the youth, not content he deemed harmful. He commended Chandigarh Police for their discipline and appealed for this case to set a precedent, deterring future releases of similar material, especially in North India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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