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Celebrating 200 Years of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: Pioneer of Social Reform

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal commemorated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, praising his commitment to truth, social reform, and women's education. Marking the bicentenary, India also honors Savitribai Phule's role as the first female teacher, a milestone initiated by Phule. Leaders paid tributes, echoing his transformative legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:17 IST
Celebrating 200 Years of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: Pioneer of Social Reform
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his 200th birth anniversary, celebrating his profound contributions to social reform, especially in women's education and the pursuit of truth. Meghwal emphasized the historic significance of the bicentenary, highlighting Phule's pivotal role in India's social progress.

Meghwal lauded Phule for establishing Satyashodhak Samaj, a society dedicated to seeking truth and promoting women's empowerment. He also praised the efforts of Savitribai Phule, India's first female teacher, whose educational achievements were profoundly influenced by Mahatma Phule's advocacy for women's education.

In a tribute at Prerna Sthal within the Parliament premises, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political figures, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, honored Phule's legacy. Recognized for challenging the caste system and advocating for universal rights, Phule's impact on Indian society remains powerful, centuries later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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