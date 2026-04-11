India and US Strengthen Energy Partnership Amid Nuclear and LPG Talks

In a bid to fortify Indo-US relations, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently engaged in pivotal talks with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The discussions centered on expanding cooperation in nuclear power, coal gasification, and LPG exports, aligning under the broad umbrella of the India-US Energy Partnership.

The meeting, also graced by US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor, highlighted America's readiness to engage with India in civil nuclear cooperation. This comes in the wake of India's passage of the landmark SHANTI Act, a significant reform opening India's civil nuclear sector to private participation.

Later, at Mar-a-Lago, Gor emphasized the scope for collaborative ventures across trade, defense, and energy in the coming years. The bilateral ties, spanning defense and commerce, aim to bolster the security and economic prosperity of both nations.