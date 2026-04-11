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Reviving Rural Livelihoods: Goa's Dairy Revolution

Goa's government-initiated dairy farming support schemes are transforming Bicholim taluka's traditional farming into commercial ventures. Beneficiaries receive subsidies for cattle, equipment, and fodder, enhancing productivity and milk quality. The Mukhyamantri Sudharit Kamdhenu Yojana supports farmers with high-yield cows and modern equipment, fostering self-reliance in milk production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:54 IST
Reviving Rural Livelihoods: Goa's Dairy Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government's dairy farming support schemes have become a game-changer for rural livelihoods in Bicholim taluka. Beneficiaries are reaping the benefits of subsidies on cattle, equipment, and fodder, facilitating a transformation from traditional to commercial farming.

Officials report that the Mukhyamantri Sudharit Kamdhenu Yojana, part of the wider 'Swayampurna Goa' initiative, plays a pivotal role in bolstering self-reliance in milk production. High-yield cow breeds, modern sheds, and state-of-the-art milking machines provided through the scheme have significantly elevated productivity, quality, and hygiene standards.

Farmers like Vishal Naik and Sudin Khambal attest to the scheme's success, noting reduced initial costs and enhanced farming prospects. This transition is also supported by technical training, enabling sustainable livestock feeding and further solidifying Goa's rural livelihood strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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