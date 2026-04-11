Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

Libya has taken a significant step toward financial stability as its rival legislative bodies have approved the country's first unified state budget in over a decade, the central bank announced on Saturday.

The North African nation, rich in oil resources, has been embroiled in division since a 2014 civil war led to the formation of two separate administrations. With the approval of this budget, Libya edges closer to ending its financial fragmentation, last unified in 2013.

The agreement was signed by representatives from the eastern-based House of Representatives and the western High Council of State, signifying a noteworthy move towards unity. Central bank Governor Naji Issa emphasized the significance of this development, expressing optimism about the country's ability to forge a unified future.