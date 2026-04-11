NDA Government Champions Smart Farming at Unnat Krishi Mahotsav
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirms the NDA government's commitment to farmers' welfare at the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. The event highlights the integration of technology and innovation in agriculture, supported by Union Ministers and featuring modern exhibitions, training, and interactive sessions for farmers.
- Country:
- India
In a strong reaffirmation of its commitment to farmers, the BJP-led NDA government, under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, emphasized its unyielding support for agricultural welfare at the Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. Singh highlighted the pivotal role that innovation and technology play in modernizing agriculture, aiming to make it more accessible and sustainable for farmers across the nation.
Addressing an enthusiastic gathering, Singh pointed out that traditional farming challenges are being met with smart solutions like mobile technology, drones, and modern seeding techniques. He praised the involvement of the youth in leading this agricultural revolution. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined Singh in inaugurating the three-day event, advocating for a resilient and prosperous agricultural sector as the backbone of national development.
The festival, featuring over 300 stalls, showcases cutting-edge agricultural tools, innovative organic farming methods, and robust platforms for engaging farmers directly with experts and policymakers. The event also offers insights into effective government schemes, boosting agricultural income while ensuring national security under PM Modi's stewardship. The participation of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscores the event's significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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