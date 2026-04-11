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Trump's Bold Move: Clearing the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military has begun clearing the Strait of Hormuz by sinking Iran's minelaying ships. This decisive action marks a significant move in U.S. military operations, emphasizing efforts to ensure the freedom of navigation in this crucial maritime passageway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:41 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Clearing the Strait of Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that U.S. military forces have initiated operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz. According to Trump, all Iranian minelaying ships in the area have been destroyed, signifying a notable step in maintaining free passage in this critical waterway.

Trump disclosed the military's action through a social media post, asserting that the United States is actively working to ensure unobstructed navigation in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The operation aims to prevent any potential disruption to maritime commerce.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, underscoring the strategic importance of securing maritime routes from possible military threats.

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