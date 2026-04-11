Delhi Traffic Advisory Sparks Awareness as Delhi Metro Launches Safety Campaign

In preparation for a significant increase in visitors, the Delhi Traffic Police has implemented new traffic guidelines near Qutub Minar and the DDA Mehrauli Archaeological Park scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026. The advisory, effective from 04:00 PM to 09:00 PM, aims to alleviate expected traffic congestion by regulating vehicle flow on key roads including Anuvrat Marg, Crescent Road, and Kalka Dass Marg. Additionally, a stringent prohibition is placed on heavy and commercial vehicles accessing Qutub Minar through Phool Mandi, Masjid Haji Ali Jan, and Kalka Dass Marg.

Commuters are advised to avoid stopping or parking in these areas, with towing mandates enforced for violators. The Delhi Traffic Police recommends commuters to plan trips ahead, utilize public transportation like the Metro or alternative routes such as Aurobindo Marg to mitigate delays. Updates will be available on official channels of the Traffic Police. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has embarked on a one-of-a-kind awareness initiative focusing on the safe usage of Lifts and Escalators across its network, operational from April 7 to 13.

Boasting the highest number of escalators worldwide at a single metro station, Kashmere Gate, DMRC is dedicated to maintaining over 965 Lifts and nearly 1,300 escalators. This initiative involves scout and guide volunteers, along with staff, focusing on accessibility and safety, particularly for elderly and disabled passengers, reflecting DMRC's commitment to passenger safety. The proactive measure is taken in response to occasional accidents implicated by passenger negligence. This activity underscores DMRC's emphasis on operational safety and passenger welfare. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)