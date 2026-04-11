Tensions Surge in Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Military Action

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday through social media that American military forces have begun operations to clear the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz. Trump declared that all 28 of Iran's minelaying vessels have been sunk.

The announcement coincided with emerging reports of U.S. naval ships' presence in the disputed waterway. An Axios reporter, referencing an unnamed U.S. official, noted the passage of several American ships through the strait, despite denials from Iranian military sources.

Trump has consistently claimed triumph over Iran's naval and air capabilities, but threats to shipping have escalated tensions, impacting global oil supply lines. Although most oil transit through the strait does not target the U.S, the standoff has led to increased gasoline prices domestically. Diplomats met in Islamabad amid a tentative ceasefire to discuss the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)