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Uttarakhand Steps Up Cybersecurity Measures for Upcoming Char Dham Yatra

Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand's Special Task Force intensifies its crackdown on cybercriminals targeting pilgrims. Measures include monitoring social media and deactivating fake digital platforms. Preparations also continue in infrastructure to accommodate tourists, ensuring seamless operations as the revered pilgrimage begins in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:48 IST
Uttarakhand Steps Up Cybersecurity Measures for Upcoming Char Dham Yatra
Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ajay Singh (Photo/Release) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the annual Char Dham Yatra, authorities in Uttarakhand have intensified their efforts to safeguard pilgrims against cyber fraud. The Special Task Force (STF) unveiled a significant crackdown on cybercriminals, focusing particularly on those duping devotees with fraudulent online services.

Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ajay Singh revealed that many scammers use fake websites and social media accounts to advertise bogus helicopter services to Kedarnath Dham. In response, a dedicated team has been established under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives to monitor digital platforms rigorously.

The team has successfully dismantled 180 suspicious social media links and requested the Department of Telecommunications to block 52 suspicious mobile numbers. Furthermore, ten fake websites for helicopter bookings have been identified and deactivated. Meanwhile, the administration is finalizing logistics to cater to an influx of pilgrims, with infrastructure improvements underway on roads leading to the holy sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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