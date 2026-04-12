Saudi Arabia Restores Full Oil Flow Through East-West Pipeline
Saudi Arabia has successfully restored full oil pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline, reaching around seven million barrels per day. This follows the recovery of energy facilities and infrastructure, including the pipeline, which were previously impacted by attacks during the Iran conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:56 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia announced the restoration of its East-West pipeline, with full oil pumping capacity now at approximately seven million barrels per day.
The Ministry of Energy confirmed that the energy facilities and pipeline damaged during the Iran conflict have been fully repaired.
This recovery marks a significant return to operational efficiency for the nation's energy infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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