Trump Orders Naval Blockade in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that the U.S. Navy would begin an immediate blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move aims to intercept any vessels in international waters that have made toll payments to Iran, signaling a significant ramp-up in U.S. maritime operations.

Trump's announcement came through a post on Truth Social, where he emphasized the urgency of the naval deployment in response to heightened geopolitical tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint in global oil transit, and this decision underscores the U.S. intent to challenge Iran's maritime economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)