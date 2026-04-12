Ireland's Standstill: Protesters Block Roads Amid Fuel Price Surge

In response to escalating fuel prices, Irish police cleared trucks and tractors that protesters had used to disrupt traffic and block oil infrastructure nationwide on Sunday.

The demonstrations, sparked by a more than 20% hike in diesel prices since the Iran war's outbreak, significantly disrupted transportation, causing widespread shortages at petrol stations.

To ease public frustration, the government announced a €500 million package of spending increases and tax cuts, aimed at easing the financial burden on both consumers and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)