Ireland's Standstill: Protesters Block Roads Amid Fuel Price Surge
Irish police removed blockades at major oil infrastructures after protests against fuel price hikes. The government pledged €500 million in subsidies and tax cuts to alleviate costs. Protests, initiated by diverse groups, significantly disrupted transportation and led to fuel shortages at one-third of Ireland's petrol stations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:49 IST
In response to escalating fuel prices, Irish police cleared trucks and tractors that protesters had used to disrupt traffic and block oil infrastructure nationwide on Sunday.
The demonstrations, sparked by a more than 20% hike in diesel prices since the Iran war's outbreak, significantly disrupted transportation, causing widespread shortages at petrol stations.
To ease public frustration, the government announced a €500 million package of spending increases and tax cuts, aimed at easing the financial burden on both consumers and businesses.
(With inputs from agencies.)