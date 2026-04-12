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Ireland's Standstill: Protesters Block Roads Amid Fuel Price Surge

Irish police removed blockades at major oil infrastructures after protests against fuel price hikes. The government pledged €500 million in subsidies and tax cuts to alleviate costs. Protests, initiated by diverse groups, significantly disrupted transportation and led to fuel shortages at one-third of Ireland's petrol stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:49 IST
Ireland's Standstill: Protesters Block Roads Amid Fuel Price Surge
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In response to escalating fuel prices, Irish police cleared trucks and tractors that protesters had used to disrupt traffic and block oil infrastructure nationwide on Sunday.

The demonstrations, sparked by a more than 20% hike in diesel prices since the Iran war's outbreak, significantly disrupted transportation, causing widespread shortages at petrol stations.

To ease public frustration, the government announced a €500 million package of spending increases and tax cuts, aimed at easing the financial burden on both consumers and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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