Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Conflict and Market Uncertainty

The dollar jumped against major currencies in early Asia trading following escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investors turned to the U.S. currency as a safe haven after peace talks between Washington and Tehran failed to produce a result, leading to market uncertainty in its seventh week.

President Trump announced a U.S. Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supplies, following its effective closure by Iran since the war's inception in late February. This contributed to a sharp increase in oil prices and inflation fears, and caused a 30% rise in energy costs globally.

Amid these developments, the U.S. stock market dipped, with futures falling more than 1%. Earlier hopes of a resolution from a ceasefire announcement dissipated, affecting investments. Analysts caution that markets are overreacting, struggling to accurately price assets due to the prevalent uncertainties and unknown geopolitical outcomes.