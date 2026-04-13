Left Menu

Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Conflict and Market Uncertainty

The dollar surged as investors sought safety during ongoing Middle East tensions. A failed peace deal between Washington and Tehran, coupled with U.S. plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, spiked oil prices. This situation, alongside potential interest rate hikes, has fueled global market uncertainty and inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:01 IST
Dollar Soars Amid Middle East Conflict and Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar jumped against major currencies in early Asia trading following escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investors turned to the U.S. currency as a safe haven after peace talks between Washington and Tehran failed to produce a result, leading to market uncertainty in its seventh week.

President Trump announced a U.S. Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supplies, following its effective closure by Iran since the war's inception in late February. This contributed to a sharp increase in oil prices and inflation fears, and caused a 30% rise in energy costs globally.

Amid these developments, the U.S. stock market dipped, with futures falling more than 1%. Earlier hopes of a resolution from a ceasefire announcement dissipated, affecting investments. Analysts caution that markets are overreacting, struggling to accurately price assets due to the prevalent uncertainties and unknown geopolitical outcomes.

TRENDING

1
Oil prices rise in early market trading after US says it will block Iranian ports starting Monday, reports AP.

Oil prices rise in early market trading after US says it will block Iranian ...

 Global
2
Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza's Triumph Over Orban Ends 16-Year Rule

Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza's Triumph Over Orban Ends 16-Year Rule

 Global
3
New Zealand Rebounds: Cyclone Cleanup and Resilience

New Zealand Rebounds: Cyclone Cleanup and Resilience

 New Zealand
4
Australia's Non-Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Australia's Non-Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026