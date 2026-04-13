Trump's Scathing Critique: A Clash with Pope Leo

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fierce criticism of Pope Leo late Sunday, accusing the religious leader of being 'weak' on crime and 'terrible' in the realm of foreign policy. This attack followed Pope Leo's negative assessment of Trump's foreign and immigration strategies.

Trump expressed his discontent in a detailed message on Truth Social, labeling Pope Leo's stance as ineffective regarding law enforcement and international relations. The statement highlights ongoing tensions between the political and religious spheres.

This exchange paints a picture of contrasting ideologies, as Trump and Pope Leo disagree profoundly on key policy areas, illustrating the broader discourse on governance and moral imperatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)