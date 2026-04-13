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Asian Stocks Tumble Amid U.S.-Iran Geopolitical Tensions

China and Hong Kong stock markets fell on Monday as failed U.S.-Iran peace talks led to risk aversion across Asia. Despite regional volatility, China's economic recovery shows promise, especially in new energy sectors. The blockade of Iranian ports by the U.S. military adds further uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:06 IST
Asian Stocks Tumble Amid U.S.-Iran Geopolitical Tensions
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Stock markets in China and Hong Kong experienced declines on Monday, correlating with a wider sell-off in Asian equities. The downturn followed unsuccessful U.S.-Iran peace talks, which led to increased risk aversion across the region.

China's Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI300 Index managed to recover slightly after opening with significant losses. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index saw a more substantial decline of 1.2%. Additionally, the U.S. military's announcement of a blockade on Iranian ports has cast further uncertainty over markets.

Despite these geopolitical tensions, analysts believe China's economic recovery is resilient, bolstered by strong performance in new energy sectors. Investors remain hopeful but cautious due to ongoing geopolitical instability and fluctuating energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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