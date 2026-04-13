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Oil Prices Soar as U.S. Strikes Against Iranian Shipping Disrupt Global Markets

Oil prices surged after the U.S. imposed a blockade on Iranian shipping, disrupting global markets and raising inflation fears. The blockade follows the collapse of peace talks. The move has caused fluctuations across equities and bonds, while increasing the risk of military strikes on regional energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:21 IST
Oil Prices Soar as U.S. Strikes Against Iranian Shipping Disrupt Global Markets
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In a dramatic shift on Monday, oil prices soared as the United States moved to blockade Iranian shipping, following the collapse of weekend peace talks. The U.S. strategy intensifies pressure on Tehran and leaves the Middle East energy export situation precarious, with no clear resolution in sight.

Brent crude futures rose 7.3% to $102 a barrel, marking a significant increase since the conflict closed the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 and European futures dipped, while U.S. Treasuries and Asian bonds experienced mixed reactions. Notable speculation about possible U.S. strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure suggests significant geopolitical risks moving forward.

As inflation concerns grow, financial markets are poised for potential interest rate hikes. Investors remain wary of prolonged high energy costs potentially influencing the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. Emerging market currencies saw fluctuations, notably with Hungary's situation following key political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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