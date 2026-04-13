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GE Aerospace Partners with Indian Air Force to Boost Tejas Fleet Sustainment

GE Aerospace has partnered with the Indian Air Force to establish a local depot for F404-IN20 engines of the Tejas fleet, enhancing India's defense capabilities. This initiative will reduce dependence on overseas repair centers, improve turnaround times, and strengthen the longstanding collaboration between the two entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:28 IST
GE Aerospace Partners with Indian Air Force to Boost Tejas Fleet Sustainment
GE Aerospace Logo (Photo/@GE_Aerospace). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GE Aerospace announced its collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish an in-country depot for servicing F404-IN20 engines, crucial for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft fleet. This strategic facility aims to bolster India's indigenous defense capabilities by reducing reliance on foreign repair centers and improving repair turnaround times.

The facility, to be owned and operated by the IAF, will have GE Aerospace's backing in terms of technical inputs, staff training, specialized equipment, and spare parts supply. This project represents a significant milestone in the four-decade relationship between GE Aerospace and the IAF, strengthening local sustainment efforts.

Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defence and Systems at GE Aerospace, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting India's armed forces through enhanced sustainment capabilities for the Tejas fleet. The initiative is part of GE Aerospace's broader effort to enrich India's aerospace ecosystem, which includes extensive training programs and partnerships, supporting both commercial and military aviation sectors.

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