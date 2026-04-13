Empowering Women: Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 Set to Transform Indian Politics

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday praised the central government's move to activate the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, through a new Amendment Bill. Gupta highlighted the bill's 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, projecting it as a game-changer for women empowerment.

The Parliament is scheduled to hold a three-day special session starting April 16 to discuss the Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, along with a Delimitation Bill aimed at implementing one-third reservation for women lawmakers.

Addressing a gathering at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, CM Gupta lauded the Modi government's efforts, remarking, 'This bill is part of a broader vision of women-led development. Women will now have more say in policymaking, pushing empowerment on auto mode.'

Gupta reflected on the historical journey of Indian women achieving equal rights, from fighting against female foeticide and child marriage to witnessing modern policy changes under PM Modi's leadership. 'We moved from Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to an era where women are placed at the center of policies,' she commented.

She also mentioned NDA's appointment of women to key ministerial positions, citing the finance portfolio handed to Nirmala Sitharaman as a testament to gender equality in leadership roles.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar echoed Gupta's sentiments, noting that PM Modi realized former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of one-third reservation for women in Parliament. She emphasized that this act aims to transform societal mindsets and enhance women's role in decision-making processes.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam's implementation is tethered to census data, which will use information from 2011 due to delays. The subsequent delimitation process may increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816.

The government plans constitutional amendments with both the Amendment and Delimitation Bills. OBC reservation remains out of the scope, with SC/ST reservations continuing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)