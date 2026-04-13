Bank of Japan Urges Vigilance Amid Middle East Tensions

The Bank of Japan's Governor Kazuo Ueda has sounded a note of caution regarding the economic implications of the escalating Middle East conflict. He emphasized that while recent economic trends are aligning with projections, rising crude oil prices could pose a risk to Japan's economy.

According to Ueda, a prolonged war in the Middle East could disrupt supply chains and adversely affect factory output. The immediate consequence of surging oil prices might be higher energy costs, which could impact inflation in divergent ways.

The governor highlighted the necessity for vigilance as heightened oil prices could either pressurize inflation upwards or downwards. This underscores the bank's commitment to scrutinizing future developments and their implications on economic forecasts and financial stability.