France Reassesses Economic Growth Amidst Global Tensions

France is in the process of reassessing its economic growth predictions as tensions in global energy markets mount due to the U.S.-Israeli-led conflict involving Iran. On Monday, junior budget minister David Amiel announced this development.

Amiel informed France 2 TV that the situation is expected to impact both growth and inflation, although he refrained from providing specific details on the extent of these effects.

The Bank of France recently adjusted its economic growth forecast for 2026 from an initial 1.0% to a lower 0.9% under its baseline scenario, highlighting the potential economic shifts amid global tensions.