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France Reassesses Economic Growth Amidst Global Tensions

France is revisiting its economic growth projections influenced by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli-Iran conflict, potentially affecting growth and inflation. The anticipated growth rate for 2026 has been revised from 1.0% to 0.9%, reflecting changes in the energy market and broader economic landscape, according to budget minister David Amiel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:16 IST
France Reassesses Economic Growth Amidst Global Tensions
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France is in the process of reassessing its economic growth predictions as tensions in global energy markets mount due to the U.S.-Israeli-led conflict involving Iran. On Monday, junior budget minister David Amiel announced this development.

Amiel informed France 2 TV that the situation is expected to impact both growth and inflation, although he refrained from providing specific details on the extent of these effects.

The Bank of France recently adjusted its economic growth forecast for 2026 from an initial 1.0% to a lower 0.9% under its baseline scenario, highlighting the potential economic shifts amid global tensions.

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