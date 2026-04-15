Dollar's Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Prospect and Inflation Cooldown

The dollar experienced its seventh consecutive day of decline on Tuesday, driven by growing optimism that a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran is possible. The decline was further compounded by U.S. inflation data that came in cooler than expected, adding to the currency's woes.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that peace talks with Iran, potentially resuming in Pakistan, could pave the way for a cessation of conflict and the lifting of blockades at Iranian ports. Market analysts like Karl Schamotta from Corpay believe this could lead to a symbolic agreement.

Oil markets reacted swiftly to the potential peace, with U.S. crude prices dropping 7.11% to $92.04 a barrel. Meanwhile, uncertainty in interest rate adjustments persists as global central banks navigate the economic fallout of these geopolitical changes.