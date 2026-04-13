Vikram Solar Shines with 10 GW Milestone

Vikram Solar has made headlines by surpassing 10 GW in cumulative global solar module deployments, a significant achievement in its journey of growth.

This milestone, equivalent to more than 25 million modules powering over 5 million Indian homes, highlights the company's success, doubling its output in just two years amid strong demand.

With advanced manufacturing facilities in India and an expanding international presence, Vikram Solar is poised to further broaden its scope into energy storage markets by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)