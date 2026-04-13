BJP's Annamalai Eyes Victory in Tamil Nadu Elections, Promises Metro Projects

BJP leader K Annamalai has expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) anticipated triumph in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. During a press briefing, he announced plans to initiate Detailed Project Reports to introduce metro rail services to Madurai and Coimbatore, contingent on their electoral success after May 4.

Annamalai also raised allegations against the opposing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, urging the public to scrutinize the legitimacy of its candidates. He specifically pointed out that the spouse of the DMK candidate from Thiruparankundram is currently facing serious charges under the POCSO Act.

The BJP leader highlighted ongoing campaigns and mentioned the upcoming establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for public service. With Tamil Nadu's single-phase elections scheduled for April 23, the political arena is heating up with major contenders from both the SPA and NDA, as well as actor-politician Vijay entering the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)