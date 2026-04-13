India-UK Collaboration Fuels Hybrid Aviation Breakthrough

The Technology Development Board (TDB) under India's Department of Science & Technology has forged a key partnership with Casey Aviation Private Limited for an ambitious project titled 'Boost Electric Jump Take-Off (BE-JTO).' The initiative, endorsed by a conditional grant from the India-UK Collaborative R&D Programme for Industrial Sustainability, also involves UK-based ARC Aerosystems Ltd.

The project seeks to innovate hybrid propulsion-based Jump Take-Off (JTO) systems, enhancing operational capabilities of unmanned and lightweight aircraft platforms. Integral to this venture is the proposed establishment of a cutting-edge test bench facility for validating rotorcraft propulsion systems, marking a crucial step in advancing next-generation aerial mobility technologies.

Capabilities introduced by this project are anticipated to revolutionize applications like regional connectivity, disaster response, and medical evacuation, particularly in areas that are remote and otherwise inaccessible. Not only does the project aim to support domestic innovations, but it also aspires to facilitate the broader ecosystem by offering testing services to startups and aiding the commercialisation of hybrid propulsion solutions.

Casey Aviation, a burgeoning aerospace company, focuses on designing and developing specialized aviation solutions. TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak emphasized the criticality of international collaborative R&D efforts in driving technological advancements in strategic domains. The project is poised to significantly enhance India's capabilities in both unmanned aviation and regional air mobility, while promoting sustainable aviation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)