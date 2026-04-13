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Oil Markets Roil as U.S. Escalates Iran Tensions

Oil prices spiked as the U.S. announced plans to impede Iranian shipping following failed peace talks. The decision raises tensions in the Middle East, impacting global markets with rising oil prices and falling stocks and bonds. Higher energy costs could lead central banks to reconsider rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:17 IST
Oil Markets Roil as U.S. Escalates Iran Tensions
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Oil prices skyrocketed on Monday after the United States took steps to obstruct Iranian shipping, following the collapse of peace talks over the weekend. This move aims to increase pressure on Tehran while leaving a tenuous ceasefire in jeopardy and Middle East energy exports hampered. Brent crude futures saw a 7% rise, climbing to $102 a barrel, reflecting a 40% increase since disruptions began in the Strait of Hormuz.

Financial markets responded with Europe's STOXX 600 index dropping by 0.8% and S&P 500 futures falling by 0.6%. U.S. Treasuries and European bonds were also pressured, causing minor upswings in yields. Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone, noted that markets are exhibiting classic 'risk-off' behavior amid heightened conflict concerns.

In the forex market, the dollar strengthened amidst energy price surges, with the euro and other risk-sensitive currencies weakening. Market sentiments shifted towards potential interest rate hikes from major central banks, reversing earlier expectations. Meanwhile, Hungary's forint rose after a political shift promising greater EU funding chance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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