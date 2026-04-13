Citius TransNet Trust Announces Rs 1,105-Crore IPO Price Range

Citius TransNet Investment Trust revealed the price band of Rs 99 to Rs 100 per unit for its Rs 1,105-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. The public issue will be available from April 17 to April 21, as the Trust disclosed in its statement.

The IPO's proceeds will be allocated for the acquisition of SRPL Roads Private Ltd and selected project special purpose vehicles (SPVs) including Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd, and Dibang Infra Projects Private Ltd. Citius TransNet, dedicated to investing in transport infrastructure, aims to extend its portfolio of assets.

Sponsor Epic TransNet Infrastructure Private Limited, fully backed by Infrastructure Yield Trust's funds, oversees Citius TransNet. For the nine months ending December 31, 2025, the Trust reported operational revenues of Rs 1,496.36 crore with a net cash flow of Rs 782 crore. Axis Capital, Ambit, and ICICI Securities lead the management of the issue, which aims for BSE and NSE listings.

(With inputs from agencies.)