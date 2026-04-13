India Cracks Down on LPG Hoarding and Black Marketing
The Indian Government has bolstered efforts to curb LPG hoarding and black marketing, with over 2,700 inspections conducted on April 11, 2026. This crackdown aims to ensure uninterrupted access for consumers. Actions include penalties and suspensions for violations, alongside consumer awareness initiatives to promote responsible LPG usage.
- Country:
- India
The Government of India has intensified its crackdown on LPG hoarding and black marketing by conducting over 2,700 inspections on April 11, 2026. This move is part of an effort to guarantee consistent access to clean cooking fuel across the country.
In addition to inspections, Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have ramped up their vigilance through surprise checks at LPG distributorships. Consequently, penalties have been imposed on 219 distributorships, and 56 others have faced suspensions due to norm violations.
Furthermore, awareness campaigns promoting low-weight LPG cylinders have reached significant numbers, with 35,800 cylinders sold during recent drives. These measures signify the government's focus on consumer protection and equitable energy resource distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- LPG
- hoarding
- black marketing
- India
- inspections
- OMCs
- awareness
- consumers
- energy
- distribution
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