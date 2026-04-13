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India's Crackdown on LPG Hoarding: Ensuring Clean Cooking Fuel for All

The Indian government has bolstered its enforcement framework to combat LPG hoarding and enhance access to cooking fuel. Over 2,700 inspections were carried out in a single day, leading to penalties and awareness campaigns promoting equitable LPG distribution and usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:45 IST
India's Crackdown on LPG Hoarding: Ensuring Clean Cooking Fuel for All
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In a sweeping crackdown on LPG hoarding, the Government of India has intensified enforcement measures, reflecting its unwavering commitment to clean cooking fuel access for all citizens.

On April 11, 2026 alone, more than 2,700 inspections were conducted nationwide to identify irregularities and prevent LPG diversion, emphasizing transparency.

Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies enforced penalties and initiated awareness programs, ensuring last-mile LPG availability and reducing strain on domestic supplies through proactive engagement and outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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