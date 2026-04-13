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Revolutionizing Health Claims: India's Auto-Adjudication Hackathon

The AB PM-JAY Auto-Adjudication Hackathon seeks innovative digital solutions for real-time claims processing. With 2,600+ participants, it promises to transform India's healthcare via advanced technology. Masterclasses and a grand finale at IISc Bengaluru encourage collaborative innovation, offering cash prizes and potential partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:15 IST
Revolutionizing Health Claims: India's Auto-Adjudication Hackathon
Representative image (Photo/Officialsite). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

India's healthcare landscape is on the brink of a digital revolution as the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) spearheads an ambitious auto-adjudication hackathon. This initiative, organized by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to enhance the efficiency of processing 50,000 claims daily.

The demand for sophisticated auto-adjudication solutions grows with the complexity of claims management. The NHA advocates leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and standardization to achieve full digitization, increase speed, and ensure transparency in claims processing. The hackathon encourages innovative entries that mesh with the existing infrastructure and reduce manual intervention.

The hackathon has seen a significant response, with registration from over 2,600 participants nationwide. A series of masterclasses will educate participants about claims adjudication and innovation opportunities, culminating in a finale at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Winners will receive cash prizes and the chance for future collaboration with the NHA.

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