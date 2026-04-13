London Stock Market Slumps Amid Middle East Tensions

London's stock markets took a hit on Monday after the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian shipping. This move followed failed weekend peace talks that dashed hopes for a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict.

The FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4% in early trading, while the FTSE 250 saw a more pronounced decline of 0.8%. This aligned with a global risk-off sentiment as the collapse of U.S.-Iran discussions propelled oil prices beyond $100 a barrel once more.

While some sectors, like energy, saw gains, others suffered. Notable declines were seen in the banking and travel sectors, with heavyweights like HSBC and airlines, such as EasyJet and Wizz Air, experiencing significant drops. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil measures to assist businesses contending with rising energy costs later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)