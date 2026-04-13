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London Stock Market Slumps Amid Middle East Tensions

London's stock markets fell as the U.S. blockaded Iranian shipping post a failed peace talk, escalating Middle East tensions and spiking oil prices. While energy stocks rose, banks and travel sectors saw declines. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves plans to address business challenges posed by increased energy costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:56 IST
London Stock Market Slumps Amid Middle East Tensions
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London's stock markets took a hit on Monday after the United States imposed a blockade on Iranian shipping. This move followed failed weekend peace talks that dashed hopes for a swift resolution to the Middle East conflict.

The FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4% in early trading, while the FTSE 250 saw a more pronounced decline of 0.8%. This aligned with a global risk-off sentiment as the collapse of U.S.-Iran discussions propelled oil prices beyond $100 a barrel once more.

While some sectors, like energy, saw gains, others suffered. Notable declines were seen in the banking and travel sectors, with heavyweights like HSBC and airlines, such as EasyJet and Wizz Air, experiencing significant drops. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil measures to assist businesses contending with rising energy costs later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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