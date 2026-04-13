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EU Urges Energy Price Coordination Amid Rising Costs

The European Union must align member states on energy pricing due to a substantial rise in fossil fuel costs following the Iran war. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for concerted efforts among the states, considering options like coordinated gas storage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:26 IST
EU Urges Energy Price Coordination Amid Rising Costs
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The European Union's member states face a growing challenge as fossil fuel costs rise significantly, with a reported increase of 22 billion euros since the onset of the Iran war. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for unified action on energy pricing.

On Monday, von der Leyen highlighted the importance of coordination among member states, particularly regarding gas storage activities, as a measure to tackle the escalating energy bills.

The call for synchronization comes at a time when managing energy resources effectively is crucial for the EU to navigate these turbulent economic waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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