Empowerment Revolution: Women Leading the Way in Family Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vital role of financial empowerment in enhancing women's influence within the family structure during a women's conference on Monday. Although he quipped about his lack of a traditional family life, Modi demonstrated a keen awareness of its dynamics.

Highlighting the importance of economic participation, Modi stated that his government consistently considered women's empowerment in its decisions. He noted that initiatives like the PM Awas Yojana have facilitated women's homeownership, with over three crore women becoming property owners over the past 11 years.

Modi illustrated shifts in household dynamics, recounting how mothers, often sidelined, are now integral to family business discussions following their increased economic contributions, reinforcing the change with the policy ensuring mothers' names on school records.

(With inputs from agencies.)