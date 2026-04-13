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Empowerment Revolution: Women Leading the Way in Family Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the empowerment of women through financial independence. Under initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, women are gaining ownership of family assets, changing dynamics in household conversations. Modi highlights the importance of economic participation of women for their empowerment and recognition within families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:00 IST
Empowerment Revolution: Women Leading the Way in Family Affairs
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the vital role of financial empowerment in enhancing women's influence within the family structure during a women's conference on Monday. Although he quipped about his lack of a traditional family life, Modi demonstrated a keen awareness of its dynamics.

Highlighting the importance of economic participation, Modi stated that his government consistently considered women's empowerment in its decisions. He noted that initiatives like the PM Awas Yojana have facilitated women's homeownership, with over three crore women becoming property owners over the past 11 years.

Modi illustrated shifts in household dynamics, recounting how mothers, often sidelined, are now integral to family business discussions following their increased economic contributions, reinforcing the change with the policy ensuring mothers' names on school records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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