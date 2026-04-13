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Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup

The dollar firmed as U.S.-Iran peace talks collapsed, prompting a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and bolstering the dollar's safe-haven appeal. Energy prices surged, driving inflation concerns. Meanwhile, Hungary's forint rose post-election, shifting economic dynamics. Pressure mounts on the Japanese yen amid policy uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:22 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Hungarian Election Shakeup
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On Monday, the dollar strengthened following the collapse of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran and the U.S. Navy's preparations for a blockade of Iranian ports. This geopolitical tension, coupled with energy price hikes, cemented the dollar's status as a safe haven.

The Hungarian forint jumped significantly after the Tisza party's resounding electoral victory over longtime leader Viktor Orban, promising a more favorable economic outlook. Meanwhile, energy prices surged, sparking inflation worries globally, while the Norwegian crown and Canadian dollar outperformed due to their energy sensitivity.

In Japan, the yen weakened as the nation faces policy uncertainties. Analysts note potential risks in Japan's economic policies, suggesting increased investments in USD assets. The evolving geopolitical landscape continues to shape currency dynamics worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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