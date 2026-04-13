Wall Street Slides Amidst U.S.-Iran Negotiation Stalemate

Wall Street's main indexes took a downturn on Monday following unsuccessful weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, which failed to yield an agreement to end ongoing conflict. This development poses a threat to the emerging recovery in equity markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 198.4 points, registering a 0.41% decline at 47,718.21. Similarly, the S&P 500 slipped 10.4 points, marking a 0.15% drop to 6,806.47, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 53.7 points, or 0.23%, to 22,849.23.

Market analysts warn that the stalemate could lead to renewed volatility as investors grapple with geopolitical uncertainties and their impact on the financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)