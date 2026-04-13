Growth Slows: Non-Financial Private Companies' Net Sales Rise by 11.4% in 2024-25

The Reserve Bank of India has reported a slower growth rate in net sales for non-financial private companies, reaching 11.4% in the fiscal year 2024-25, a slight decline from the 11.7% recorded in the previous year.

This deceleration was highlighted by the strategic performance in the services sector, which saw a notable 13.5% increase, fueled by robust activities in wholesale and retail trade, real estate, and transport services.

While operating expenses rose, driven by manufacturing costs and employee remuneration, the manufacturing sector's sales growth slightly dipped to 9.2%. Despite these challenges, both the operating profit and profit after tax figures displayed strong double-digit growth, underscoring the sector's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)