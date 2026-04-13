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Amit Shah Declares BJP's Agenda for Change in Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah predicts BJP victory in West Bengal, promising significant political and economic reform. Criticizing Mamata Banerjee's leadership, he vows to restore 'Sonar Bangla' and tackle infiltration issues ahead of assembly elections. The BJP aims to implement reforms like the Uniform Civil Code and the 7th Pay Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:00 IST
Amit Shah Declares BJP's Agenda for Change in Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted the Bharatiya Janata Party's confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, emphasizing a state-wide desire for change. During a conversation with ANI, Shah expressed that a BJP Chief Minister will assume office following the election results on May 4.

Reflecting on his roadshow, Shah reiterated accusations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming she has transformed 'Sonar Bangla into a syndicate raj'. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to realizing Tagore's vision of 'Sonar Bangla', while accusing Banerjee of failing to provide land for necessary border security measures.

Amit Shah further criticized the Banerjee administration for contributing to unemployment and economic decline, promising job creation and economic reforms. He underscored the importance of removing alleged infiltrators as part of the BJP's agenda, linking it to upcoming policy implementations like the Uniform Civil Code and 7th Pay Commission.

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