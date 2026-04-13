Expanding Hunger-Free Zones: New Phase of Anna Canteens Inaugurated

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is poised to extend the state's commitment to affordable meals by inaugurating 62 additional Anna Canteens in rural locales on April 15. These new canteens will swell the count to 269, marking an expansion in the state's initiative to combat hunger.

The state-funded canteens offer meals priced at just Rs 5 each, catering to approximately 1,000 individuals daily. The daily operational expense of each canteen amounts to Rs 26,250. The planned inauguration will take place at Dharanikota village in the Pedakurapadu constituency.

The initial rollout included 204 canteens in urban regions, supplemented by three in rural zones. Following the return of the NDA alliance in 2024, Anna Canteens have served an impressive 8.8 crore meals. The ongoing expansion, which now includes 62 more locations, requires an annual subsidy of Rs 58 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)