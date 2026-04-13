Record Crude Prices Surge Amidst Supply Disruptions
Crude oil prices for prompt delivery to Europe have reached record highs due to looming geopolitical tensions, specifically the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This has led to increased demand for non-Middle East barrels, driving up prices for European and African crudes, alongside other refined products like diesel and jet fuel.
Record-high prices for physical crude oil destined for Europe were reported on Monday, topping nearly $150 a barrel due to escalating geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions, according to LSEG data and traders.
The U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has intensified demand for alternative crude sources outside the Middle East. As a result, non-Middle East barrels are seeing a significant spike in prices while refined product costs, including jet fuel and diesel, surge amid fears of shortages.
This price escalation underscores the severe market strain as European and Asian buyers scramble to secure immediate supply. Industry experts and executives, such as Repsol's CEO, highlight ongoing challenges in the physical commodity trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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