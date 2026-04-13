Stock Market's Resilience Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street brokerages J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley have identified recent market weaknesses as promising opportunities for long-term investors. Their analysis suggests that resilient corporate earnings could mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Despite weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran failing to achieve a resolution, the S&P 500 saw slight gains, buoyed by hopes for conflict de-escalation. Earlier in March, fears of an oil price shock caused a dip in the index, but optimism has since lifted it by nearly 8%.

J.P. Morgan's strategist Mislav Matejka notes that while further conflict escalation may occur, it is unlikely to be sustained, presenting potential buying opportunities. Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson indicated that recent S&P 500 selloffs resemble market corrections rather than prolonged downturns. He attributes market resilience to improving earnings growth, with projections for a 13.9% increase in the first quarter of 2026. The firm continues to prefer cyclical sectors alongside AI hyperscalers for growth. Simultaneously, J.P. Morgan advises diversification into international equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)