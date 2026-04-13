Left Menu

Stock Market's Resilience Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street brokerages like J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley see the recent market declines as opportunities for long-term investors, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. They highlight robust corporate earnings growth and argue that dips due to geopolitical shocks should present buying opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:08 IST
Stock Market's Resilience Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street brokerages J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley have identified recent market weaknesses as promising opportunities for long-term investors. Their analysis suggests that resilient corporate earnings could mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Despite weekend negotiations between the U.S. and Iran failing to achieve a resolution, the S&P 500 saw slight gains, buoyed by hopes for conflict de-escalation. Earlier in March, fears of an oil price shock caused a dip in the index, but optimism has since lifted it by nearly 8%.

J.P. Morgan's strategist Mislav Matejka notes that while further conflict escalation may occur, it is unlikely to be sustained, presenting potential buying opportunities. Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson indicated that recent S&P 500 selloffs resemble market corrections rather than prolonged downturns. He attributes market resilience to improving earnings growth, with projections for a 13.9% increase in the first quarter of 2026. The firm continues to prefer cyclical sectors alongside AI hyperscalers for growth. Simultaneously, J.P. Morgan advises diversification into international equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

 Russia
2
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle: Defying BJP's National Power

 India
3
U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

U.S. Defender John Tolkin Sidelined by Knee Injury Ahead of World Cup

 Germany
4
Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings

Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026