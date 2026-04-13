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Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

Indonesia has requested oil supplies from Russia, according to Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev. Amid a global energy crisis, both countries are working on a long-term energy supply contract. Discussions were held in Moscow between President Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, focusing on potential oil purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:34 IST
Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis
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According to reports from the state-run RIA news agency, Indonesia has made a request to Russia for oil supplies. The Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev revealed ongoing discussions for a long-term energy resource contract between Moscow and Jakarta.

This development comes in the context of a global energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Iran, which has caused significant disruptions in Middle Eastern shipments and spiked oil prices. The situation has inadvertently boosted Russia's energy sector following sanctions from Western countries over the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin conducted talks in Moscow with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Subianto's working visit to Moscow involved discussions that focused on the prospect of Indonesia purchasing Russian oil, as confirmed by Indonesia's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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