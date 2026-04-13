Indonesia Seeks Russian Oil Amid Global Energy Crisis

According to reports from the state-run RIA news agency, Indonesia has made a request to Russia for oil supplies. The Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev revealed ongoing discussions for a long-term energy resource contract between Moscow and Jakarta.

This development comes in the context of a global energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Iran, which has caused significant disruptions in Middle Eastern shipments and spiked oil prices. The situation has inadvertently boosted Russia's energy sector following sanctions from Western countries over the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin conducted talks in Moscow with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Subianto's working visit to Moscow involved discussions that focused on the prospect of Indonesia purchasing Russian oil, as confirmed by Indonesia's foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)