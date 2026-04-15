Putin's 2026 China Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China in the first half of 2026, as reported by Russian news agencies citing Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The specific itinerary for the visit is currently under discussion to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a significant diplomatic visit to China. The trip is expected to occur in the first half of 2026, according to statements from Russian news agencies.
The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two powerful nations.
Lavrov noted that the detailed itinerary is currently being negotiated, signaling ongoing efforts to bolster the strategic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Intensifies Energy Ties with China Ahead of Putin's Visit
A New Era in Sino-Russian Relations: Trust, Cooperation, and Global Influence
Russia's Strategic Energy Expansion Amid Middle East Turmoil
Strengthening China-Russia Bonds: Xi Jinping Meets Sergei Lavrov
India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia