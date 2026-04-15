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Putin's 2026 China Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China in the first half of 2026, as reported by Russian news agencies citing Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The specific itinerary for the visit is currently under discussion to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:45 IST
Putin's 2026 China Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a significant diplomatic visit to China. The trip is expected to occur in the first half of 2026, according to statements from Russian news agencies.

The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two powerful nations.

Lavrov noted that the detailed itinerary is currently being negotiated, signaling ongoing efforts to bolster the strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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