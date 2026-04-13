Pachpadra Set to Shine: PM Modi's Inauguration of India's First Petrochemical Complex

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra, anticipating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on April 21. The occasion marks the inauguration of India's first integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, positioned to advance self-reliance in the energy domain.

During his visit, Sharma inspected pivotal units like the crude distillation unit and main control room, engaging with officials for insights into operational mechanisms. Highlighting the project's economic impact, he emphasized its potential to propel Rajasthan's industrial landscape while fostering employment for the local youth.

The chief minister also assessed the venue for Modi's public address, ensuring meticulous preparation with a focus on security. He collaborated with ministers and officials, including Joraram Kumawat and Madan Rathore, to guarantee seamless execution of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)